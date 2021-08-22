SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $605,724.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00157497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.96 or 0.99954970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00922640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.12 or 0.06629037 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

