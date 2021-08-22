SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

