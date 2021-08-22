SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.