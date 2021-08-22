SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 922.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $4,140,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $3,408,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $3,146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.