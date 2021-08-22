Spectiv (SIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv's total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv's official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

