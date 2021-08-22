Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Spire stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spire by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

