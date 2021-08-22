Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

