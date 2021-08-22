Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Spire stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

