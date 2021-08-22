SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 403.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAUG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

