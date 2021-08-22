SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,063 Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Curi Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

PBP stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67.

