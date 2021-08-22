SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $788.18 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.