SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

