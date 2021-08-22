SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $314,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

