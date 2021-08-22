Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

SLFPF stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

