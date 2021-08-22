Stanley B. Humphries Sells 30,022 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

