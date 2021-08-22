State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.