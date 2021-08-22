State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 11,400 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

