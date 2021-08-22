State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,900 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.