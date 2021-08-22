State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in RLI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RLI by 13.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.