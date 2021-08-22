State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,100 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 260.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

