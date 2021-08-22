State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

