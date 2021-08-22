Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.98 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

