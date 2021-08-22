Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Erste Group

Investment analysts at Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $212,985,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

