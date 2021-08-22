Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $23,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.30. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.