Stephens Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $290.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $262.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.20. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

