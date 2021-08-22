Stephens Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $290.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.
NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $262.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.20. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
