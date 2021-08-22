Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 46,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

