Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $209.35 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.