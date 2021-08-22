Storj Hits Market Capitalization of $421.04 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $421.04 million and $48.14 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00817972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00102770 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

