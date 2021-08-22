StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 747 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

