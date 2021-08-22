StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 80,797 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10.

