Strike Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.77 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $226.77 million and $624.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $76.51 or 0.00155636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,721 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

