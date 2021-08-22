Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Franco-Nevada worth $94,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,559 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $141.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

