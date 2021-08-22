Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $105,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

