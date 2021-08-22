Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,550 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AutoZone worth $110,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,640.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,559.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

