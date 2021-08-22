Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,845 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of Quest Diagnostics worth $117,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.