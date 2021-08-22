Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 29th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4386 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

