Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE SU traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,131,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,823. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

