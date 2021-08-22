SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 740,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

