Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

