SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $277.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.58 or 0.00027633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00806576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,013,042 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

