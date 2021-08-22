Susquehanna Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.60.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

