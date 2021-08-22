SVB Leerink Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

