Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $13.16 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,620,922 coins and its circulating supply is 14,463,860 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

