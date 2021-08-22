Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $340.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.50. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

