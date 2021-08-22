Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.79 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

