Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $126.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

