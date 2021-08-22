Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.