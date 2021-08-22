Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

