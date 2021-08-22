Tellor Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.54 or 0.00122612 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $115.50 million and approximately $38.52 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,983,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,946 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

