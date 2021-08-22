Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 753,658 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.